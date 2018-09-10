Armenian president highlights “new period of partnership” with Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. “Armenia and Georgia are entering into a period of contemporary history which, without a hint of a doubt, can be considered the time of brotherhood and partnership,” Armenian President Armen Sarkissian remarked at the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, who is currently on an official visit to Armenia.
“It is obvious that the rich common history of our countries creates preconditions for outlining and realizing cooperation in new areas. Our current political relations are at a high level, but there is unfulfilled potential, especially in the economic sector. I am certain your visit will further motivate taking our bilateral relations to an even higher level,” said President Sarkissian.
Mamuka Bakhtadze noted it was a special honor to be received in Armenia as Prime Minister.
“As you have mentioned, our political relations are at a high level, but we indeed have unfulfilled potential in terms of economic cooperation. I have discussed in detail the areas of collaboration with my Armenian colleagues today,” said the Georgian Prime Minister.
