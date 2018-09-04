Armenia to continue active collaboration with OSCE

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said today at the meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger that the Armenian side is committed to continuing the active collaboration with OSCE.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia values OSCE as an important platform in the region, and cooperation in many sectors plays a significant role in the country’s foreign political agenda.



The Armenian Foreign Minister emphasized that Armenia priorities the status and security of Artsakh in NK talks, as well as peaceful atmosphere for acceleration of the process. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attached importance to implementation of previous agreements, avoidance of ceasefire violations and bellicose rhetoric.