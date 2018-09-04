“It is far from calm in Armenia,” says Lavrov

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the Moscow is concerned with the fact that "the situation in Armenia is still far from calming down”.

TASS reports that Lavrov has made that statement while speaking to the students and teachers at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) today.



“The leaders of the two countries are planning another meeting in the near future. It is important to find out the assessment of possible outcomes of the domestic situation from the new Armenian leader himself. We care how Armenia’s commitments to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are presented in this situation. We take as the basis the certainty that these commitments are valid and subject to full implementation. That includes commitments to strengthening the reputation and the prestige of our common organization,” said Lavrov.



“We are concerned that the situation in Armenia is still far from calming down. In particular, there is an open investigation of events that happened a decade ago, arrests are happening. We consider it a domestic business of the Republic of Armenia and we want these domestic affairs to remain grounded in the law and the constitution. We also wish for them to be completed as soon as possible, so that Armenia can focus on constructive activities,” said the Russian Foreign Minister.



“We have been following the events that unfolded in Armenia since after the constitutional amendments on transferring all major authorities to the Prime Minister, elected by the parliament, came into force. We undertook no activities and made no statements that could be interpreted as intervention into internal affairs, even remotely. I cannot say the same about other global actors,” said Sergey Lavrov.