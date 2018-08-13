Armenia appoints new representative to the UN

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Mher Margaryan the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations.
The position has been vacant since May 12, when then-Permanent Representative Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.
