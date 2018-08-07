Senior Armenian MP and Russian ambassador meet in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov has met Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin to discuss the matters on the bilateral agenda.
“Eduard Sharmazanov underlined the importance of developing allied relations in economic, political, humanitarian, military and cultural sectors. The parties also emphasized strengthening of ties both in bilateral format and within CSTO and EAEU,” said the parliament’s press service.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.