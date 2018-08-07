532 views

Senior Armenian MP and Russian ambassador meet in Yerevan


Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov has met Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin to discuss the matters on the bilateral agenda.

“Eduard Sharmazanov underlined the importance of developing allied relations in economic, political, humanitarian, military and cultural sectors. The parties also emphasized strengthening of ties both in bilateral format and within CSTO and EAEU,” said the parliament’s press service.

