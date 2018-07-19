Only Jews have the right of self-determination, new Israeli law says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Israel passed a law to declare that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country.

The “nation-state” law, backed by the right-wing government, passed by a vote of 62-55 and two abstentions in the 120-member parliament after months of political argument, Reuters reported.



“This is a defining moment in the annals of Zionism and the history of the state of Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset after the vote.



The law stipulates that “Israel is the historic homeland of the Jewish people and they have an exclusive right to national self-determination in it”.



The bill also strips Arabic of its designation as an official language alongside Hebrew, downgrading it to a “special status” that enables its continued use within Israeli institutions.



Israel’s Arabs number some 1.8 million, about 20 percent of the 9 million population.



“I announce with shock and sorrow the death of democracy,” Ahmed Tibi, an Arab lawmaker, told reporters.



Netanyahu has defended the law. “We will keep ensuring civil rights in Israel’s democracy but the majority also has rights and the majority decides,” he said last week.



Israel’s Arab population is comprised mainly of descendants of the Palestinians who remained on their land during the conflict between Arabs and Jews that culminated in the war of 1948 surrounding the creation of the modern state of Israel.