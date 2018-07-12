Key moments of Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels: Day 1

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started his visit to Brussels on July 11.

We have put together the key moments of Pashinyan’s meetings and speeches in Belgium, based on the reports of the Armenian Government’s press office.



Revolution through overcoming of fear



Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the “velvet” revolution in Armenia at the meeting with Carnegie Foundation’s experts, noting:



“We overcame our own fears and made a revolution of love and solidarity, destroying the self-replicating authorities. It was our statement to ourselves and the world that we will never allow one person to make decisions on the behalf of everyone. Armenian citizens managed to beat defective phenomena such as corruption, injustice, inefficient management. We are in a new phase of creating more prosperous, inclusive and modern Armenia through quick reforms.”



Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

No U-turns in foreign policy

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

On corruption and snap elections

Statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Meeting with Macron: Karabakh, La Francophonie

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Meeting with Mogherini: CEPA and reforms

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government