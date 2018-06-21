Armenian FM and Mogherini prioritize expansion of Armenia-EU ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini reiterated today the bilateral commitment to strengthening and expanding the comprehensive cooperation in all sectors of mutual interest.
According to the Armenian MFA, the sides noted that the priorities in this direction correspond.
EU High Representative remarked that the meeting was held at the right moment, giving the opportunity to get acquainted with the processes in Armenia firsthand, exchange ideas on further development of Armenia-European Union relations.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attached importance to close partnership cooperation and reiterated the commitment to strengthen it even further.
The Armenian FM emphasized that this is the first meeting after signing Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at covering its provisions in detail.
The Armenian FM introduced the latest developments in Armenia and noted that the new government, which enjoys the support of the Armenian citizens, showed strong will and responsibility to meet the society’s high expectations.
Federica Mogherini reiterated EU commitment to supporting the ongoing reforms in Armenia.
Touching upon regional and international problems, the sides outlined new sectors of cooperation, which give the opportunity to work jointly to tackle those challenges.
Speaking about NK issue, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the stance and priorities of the Armenian side, emphasizing the importance of atmosphere of peace and agreements, reached before.
Federica Mogherini reiterated the EU support for efforts of Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group in peaceful settlement of the issue.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.