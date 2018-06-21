Armenian FM and Mogherini prioritize expansion of Armenia-EU ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini reiterated today the bilateral commitment to strengthening and expanding the comprehensive cooperation in all sectors of mutual interest.

According to the Armenian MFA, the sides noted that the priorities in this direction correspond.



EU High Representative remarked that the meeting was held at the right moment, giving the opportunity to get acquainted with the processes in Armenia firsthand, exchange ideas on further development of Armenia-European Union relations.





