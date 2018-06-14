Pashinyan and Putin talk making bilateral ties “more special”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the fact he had a second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin 30 days after the first one demonstrates the special nature of Armenian-Russian relations.
“It also shows that the statements we made a month ago are grounded and in progress. Yes, the relations between Armenia and Russia are special and I am certain they will remain so. I also hope they will grow even more special,” Pashinyan said at the meeting with Putin in Kremlin.
According to the Armenian Prime Minister, people in both countries are happy with the way the bilateral ties are developing.
“It matters to me that we have and will continue to enjoy the possibility of meeting frequently and discussing the entire agenda of our relations. Naturally, we anticipate a positive, constructive dialogue and we have seen that the dialogue between Armenia and Russia is exactly that,” noted Nikol Pashinyan.
Vladimir Putin has said that given the strategic significance of Russian-Armenian relations, “meetings with the Prime Minister of Armenia are necessary”.
“Russia is certainly the main trading partner of Armenia. The trade turnover between our countries grew by 30 percent last year and keeps growing in 2018, for the most part by virtue of agricultural products supply to Russian market. Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union is another factor facilitating the growth, of course, which is an obvious fact. We hope to move forward in the same manner,” said Putin.
