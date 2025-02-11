“Armenian for Non-Armenian Speakers” project discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Zhanna Andreasyan, and Director of the Izmirlian Foundation, Armen Chobanyan, discussed the “Armenian for Non-Armenian Speakers: Teaching, Testing and Assessing Armenian Language” project.

The project is being implemented by the Language Committee of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports in cooperation with the Izmirlian Foundation.

Armen Chobanyan noted that the foundation is happy to support such an important project which not only strengthens the Armenian language but also contributes to its development and preservation amid rapid technological development.

As part of the project, a professional team was formed to develop Armenian language assessment standards. The team studied the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and related documents, using them as a basis to develop, localize, and finalize standards for six proficiency levels in Armenian: Ա1 (A1), Ա2 (A2), Բ1 (B1), Բ2 (B2), Գ1 (C1), and Գ2 (C2).

With the support of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at YSU, national systems designed for Eastern languages were also examined.

According to Siranush Dvoyan, Chairperson of the Language Committee, a meeting was held at the end of 2024 to discuss the general principles of the developed standards with specialists from stakeholder organizations.

Representatives from Armenian universities and language centers participated in the discussion. Currently, the standards package has been sent to relevant organizations for expert review.

The professional team responsible for developing the tasks was selected through an open competition

The Language Committee discussed the implementation of the project with the British Council Armenia Office and the British Council.

An agreement was reached to conduct training for the group of specialists responsible for preparing the tasks.

Additionally, the Armenian Readability Index (ARI formula) was developed within the project, using reference texts from English proficiency levels (A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2) and 11 textbooks used in Armenia.

During the meeting, the possibilities of expanding cooperation with the Izmirlian Foundation were also discussed.