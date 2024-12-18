Teach For Armenia launches Tech4Armenia to address STEM teacher shortage

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Teach For Armenia launches Tech4Armenia, an innovative public-private partnership designed to tackle Armenia’s critical shortage of STEM educators, particularly in rural areas.

This shortage not only limits students’ access to STEM education, but also affects the talent pipeline needed to sustain Armenia’s rapidly growing tech industry.

According to recent data, Armenia faces a shortage of approximately 700 teachers across its 1,400 schools, with 40% of vacancies in STEM fields. This challenge disproportionately affects rural regions, where 1,150 of these schools are located. Since 2015, Teach For Armenia has placed 442 teacher-leaders in classrooms, including 71 currently serving through its two-year Teacher Leadership Program, helping to fill 10% of existing teaching gaps. However, this shortage continues to limit the number of students graduating with the STEM skills required to meet the demands of Armenia’s tech sector.

Tech4Armenia bridges this gap by bringing together nonprofits, government bodies, and leading tech companies to strengthen STEM education. The program allows tech professionals to dedicate part of their time to teaching STEM subjects in underserved schools while maintaining their full-time roles. By doing so, professionals contribute directly to Armenia’s talent pipeline, inspiring students and providing them with the skills needed for the 21st-century workforce.

Participants in Tech4Armenia complete Teach For Armenia’s state-accredited 30-credit alternative teacher certification program, approved by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia. Delivered through Teach For Armenia’s Teacher Leadership Academy, the training equips professionals with the pedagogical skills needed to succeed in classrooms while upholding the organization’s commitment to teacher preparedness and educational excellence.

Beyond teaching, participants lead community projects in coding, and robotics, offering students hands-on opportunities to engage with cutting-edge technologies. These initiatives spark interest in STEM careers and help students develop the skills necessary to excel in the modern economy.

“This initiative is about thinking long-term,” said Larisa Hovannisian, Founder of Teach For Armenia. “When tech professionals step into the classroom, they’re not just teaching—they’re building the future of Armenia’s tech industry.”

Teach For Armenia is now working to scale Tech4Armenia into a national movement, ensuring every student, regardless of location, has access to high-quality STEM education. The organization invites more tech companies and professionals to join this transformative effort to strengthen Armenia’s tech ecosystem and educational landscape.

For more information, visit Teach For Armenia’s Tech4Armenia page.