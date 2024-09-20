UN CRC concerned about deteriorating levels of school enrolment in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The UN Child Rights Committee (CRC) is seriously concerned about the deteriorating levels of school enrolment and attendance in Armenia.

The Committee issued today its findings on Argentina, Armenia, Bahrain, Israel, Mexico, and Turkmenistan.

“The Committee welcomed the 2021 law on the rights of persons with disabilities and the 2023-2027 Programme for Social Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Armenia, but remained concerned that despite some positive trends, children with disabilities continue to face difficulties in accessing services. It recommended that the state party develop an efficient and harmonized system for disability assessment to facilitate access for children with all types of disabilities to services, including education, health, social protection and support services.

The Committee was seriously concerned about the deteriorating levels of school enrolment and attendance, especially in upper secondary education, and reduced learning outcomes such as the lack of minimum proficiency in reading. It urged Armenia to ensure that all girls and boys complete equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and effective learning outcomes,” the news release reads.