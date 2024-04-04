Teach For Armenia and YSU celebrate the inaugural graduation of the Master’s Program in Teacher Leadership

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Teach For Armenia and Yerevan State University announced the graduation of the inaugural class from the Master’s Program in Teacher Leadership.

This celebratory event took place on April 2 at the Center for Pedagogy and Educational Development of Yerevan State University, marking a significant milestone in the field of educational leadership and innovation.

Photo: TFA

The Master’s Program in Teacher Leadership, a collaborative endeavor between Teach For Armenia and Yerevan State University, is designed to address critical needs in education by emphasizing equality, equity, and the vital role of leadership in teaching. This pioneering program builds upon the combined strengths and experiences of both institutions, heralding a new era in teacher education that prioritizes transformative leadership and systemic change.

Upon the successful completion of the program by 24 exceptional graduates, who have also served as Teacher-Leaders within Teach For Armenia’s two-year program, the significance of this achievement cannot be overstated. This program not only sets a new precedent for educational excellence in the region but also reinforces the importance of teaching as a key driver of societal progress.

Photo: TFA

Larisa Hovhannisian, Founder and Executive Director of Teach For Armenia, emphasized the program's critical role, stating, "The Master’s Program in Teacher Leadership is not just an educational milestone; it is a beacon of hope for addressing the systemic challenges within our educational system. Our aim is to not only highlight these issues but to equip our educators with the tools they need to effect meaningful change."

Elina Asriyan, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs at Yerevan State University, also reflected on the program's broader impact:

"The skills and abilities that our graduates have developed through the Master’s Program in Teacher Leadership are invaluable. They are now poised to contribute significantly to the development of their communities, thereby amplifying the transformative power of education."

Photo: TFA

As this program moves forward, the aspiration is to expand access and opportunity, allowing more educators to benefit from this transformative experience and to continue driving forward the agenda for educational reform and community development in Armenia and beyond.