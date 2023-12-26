Modern and full of light: YSU Sarkis and Mary Izmirlian Library now has another fully renovated reading hall

In reading hall 503 of Sarkis and Marie Izmirlian Library of Yerevan State University, students linger until 9:00 p.m. The bright and modern environment of the reading hall after the major renovation played a crucial role in increasing student flow.

Photo: Mediamax

The renovation of the Exact Sciences reading hall was carried out by the Izmirlian Foundation under the library infrastructure improvement project.

“This was indeed a major renovation, because only four walls were left of the reading hall, so to speak. Now it is fully renovated. The power cables and the floor have been replaced; a new heating and ventilation system have been installed, enabling us to extend the working hours of the reading hall until late in the evening. Along with the major renovation, the reading hall was fully furnished with the YSU funds,” says the director of the library, Yeznik Mirzoyan.

The reading hall serves the needs of students, professors, and researchers from YSU Exact Sciences faculties. However, other YSU students, as well as students from other universities and institutes, also benefit.

Yeznik Mirzoyan Photo: Mediamax

“Reading hall 503 has three glass-paned areas designed for various group meetings and discussions. The largest one can host up to 30 people, and according to the director is occupied throughout the day. Apart from holding discussions, the monitor installed in the reading hall allows connecting with professors from different countries for remote learning,” Yeznik Mirzoyan says.

Photo: Mediamax

Yenok Martirosyan, a second-year student at the Faculty of Informatics and Applied Mathematics, is one of the active visitors of the reading hall. “Before the major renovation, the reading hall was in a very poor physical condition. The environment was not conducive to reading or studying. Before the renovation, I used to study either in the corridors in the library’s 5th and 6th floors or at home, but after the upgrade, the environment has become more welcoming. I can sit and study in quiet and then go home. The design and colors are very appealing and appropriate for a library. The staff is also very attentive and welcoming. They care about the students’ comfort, for example, whether the student would like the air conditioner to be turned on or off,” Yenok says.

Photo: Mediamax

According to him, there are separate rooms in 503, which are very suitable for group classes and discussions. “Recently, the rooms were equipped with online Clevertouch whiteboards, which are ideal for learning mathematics, since visualization really helps with better understanding and formation of a mental image of things than on a blackboard with chalk.”

Photo: Mediamax

Unlike Yenok, Hasmik Khurshudyan, a first-year student at the same faculty, has not seen the physical condition of the reading hall before renovation. She can only do imaginary comparison from what she has heard from senior students and says she is lucky enough to able to study in a fully renovated reading right from the the very beginning.

“I use the library very often. I am here in my free time, both during and after classes. I spend almost three to four hours per day in the reading hall. It’s a very comfortable and welcoming environment where you can not only use the books, but also prepare for classes and hold discussions. Everything has been done to make sure the students make use of their time efficiently. I like to study in silence, and reading hall 503 is exactly that place for me.”

Photo: Mediamax

The director of the library reminds us that in 2019, the Izmirlian Foundation carried out similar renovations in reading hall 501.

“When we renovated reading hall 501 in the first phase of the project, there was a large flow of students. Of course, everyone prefers to study in a good environment. The students started taking their books from different reading halls only to come to 501 to read. Now the situation is the same with 503. Today, our two renovated reading halls adhere to standards of those in leading international universities,” he says.

Photo: Mediamax

Renovation was also carried out in the balconies of the library, where tables were placed.

“Even those claiming that the library had few visitors , now say that the flow to the library has increased. Evidence shows that quality environment attracts everyone. The feedback from students is also very positive. When the renovation was in progress, they used to come regularly to take a look and were wondering what it will eventually look like. The students started actively promoting the renovated reading hall on social media, showing what the environment looked like in the library. After that, students from other faculties started inquiring when the reading halls of their faculty would be renovated.”

Photo: Mediamax

According to Yeznik Mirzoyan, the students’ feedback was also encouraging for the Izmirlian Foundation. “Years ago, when these two reading halls had not yet been fully renovated, and repairs had only been carried out in the balconies, the Foundation representative approached the students on one of the floors while walking in the library and asked for their opinion regarding the repairs made in the corridors. Based on the feedback received, major renovation works of the reading halls commenced. This is the case for every visit by a representative from the Foundation. They always talk to the students, listen to their feedback, since the ultimate goal of the Foundation is to create a quality and safe environment for the students.”

Yeznik Mirzoyan Photo: Mediamax

Sarkis and Mari Izmirlian Library of YSU has four reading halls that serve students and professors. There is also another one that is mainly intended for dissertations and journals. The director is hopefull that the remaining reading halls, as well as the entire library, will have similar physical condition in the future.

Photo: Mediamax

“Our students benefit immensely from the cooperation between YSU and the Izmirlian Foundation. We are confident that it will continue. We are grateful to the Izmirlian Foundation for its decades of support and for the transformative effect they have had on our students,” the director of the library says.

Arpi Jilavyan

Photos by Emin Aristakesyan