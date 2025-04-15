Cultural center in Khnatsakh damaged by Azerbaijani fire

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 13, at around 10:20 p.m., units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Khnatsakh settlement in Syunik region.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that the village’s cultural center has been damaged as a result of the shooting. No casualties have been reported.

“We call on the Azerbaijani side to investigate the fact of the shelling of the Khnatsakh cultural center and to provide public explanations.

“The Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia has proposed establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating the cases of ceasefire violations and/or related reports. Azerbaijan, however, has not yet responded to this proposal,” the Defense Ministry said in a news release.