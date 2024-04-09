Azerbaijan fires at Armenian positions in Syunik

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 8, at 10:50 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired at the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in Aravus (Syunik region), and at 10:55 p.m. at the positions located in Khoznavar (Syunik region).

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports that the news release of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense that on April 8, between 23:35 and 23:45, the units of the Armenian armed forces allegedly fired at the Azerbaijani positions located in the southeastern section of the border zone, does not correspond to reality.