Azerbaijan fires in the direction of Armenian positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of Armenian positions on April 1 at 10:00 pm in Kut (Gegharkunik region) and on April 2 at 00:40 am in Tegh (Syunik region).

“The news release of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly on April 1, between 22:00 and 22:10 pm, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the southwestern part of the border zone, does not correspond to reality.

No violations were recorded in the directions mentioned in the news release of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense,” Armenia’s Defense Ministry said in a news release.