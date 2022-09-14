Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 9 p.m. September 13, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense.
“The intensity of the shelling of Armenian positions, settlements and civil infrastructures, as well the intensity of the positional fights in the direction of Nerkin Hand, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk, significantly weakened.
The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia continue to fulfill the combat tasks,” spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.
