Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense - Mediamax.am

916 views

Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense


Photo: armeniasputnik.am


Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 9 p.m. September 13, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense.

“The intensity of the shelling of Armenian positions, settlements and civil infrastructures, as well the intensity of the positional fights in the direction of Nerkin Hand, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk, significantly weakened.

 

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia continue to fulfill the combat tasks,” spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 14, 2022 16:16
Russia expects reaching a “package” agreement

Army and Police | September 14, 2022 15:55
Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border “extremely tense”

Society | September 14, 2022 14:28
2,570 civilians evacuated as a result of Azerbaijani attack
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022