Edvard Asryan appointed Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on appointing Edvard Asryan Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces.

Mediamax reports that Major General Edvard Asryan previously served as head of the Operative General Department of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and was relieved of his post on September 27, 2021.