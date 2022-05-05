Kansas National Guard Commander visits Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received today National Guard delegation from U.S. state of Kansas headed by the Commander, Mayor-General David Weisher.

Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that touching upon Armenia-Kansas military cooperation, the parties emphasized the conduction of events in the field of peacekeeping, military education, military medicine, etc.

The defense minister highlighted the continuous support of the U.S. Government and in particular, Kansas National Guard in the implementation of reforms in Armenia’s Armed Forces.

The interlocutors also discussed a number of issues related to regional security. The defense minister briefed on the military-political and security situation in the region, the parties also exchanged views on strengthening peace and stability in the current geopolitical situation.