NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative visits Armenia’s Defense Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina Piriz discussed today regional security issues during the meeting in the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Minister Papikyan briefed on the security situation created after the 44-day war in Artsakh and the current challenges.

The interlocutors also touched upon the issues on international security issues and Armenia-NATO cooperation.