Armenia and EU discuss prospects of defense and security cooperation

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has met Thomas Mayr-Harting, Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service (EEAS), to discuss the prospects of cooperation in security and defense.

In particular, they talked over possible involvement of military personnel in EU training programs and participation in EU peacekeeping missions, Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Davit Tonoyan also introduced Thomas Mayr-Harting to current situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, noting that tensions decreased recently.