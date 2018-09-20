Armenia and Germany are satisfied with cooperation in defense

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian-German relations are at a high level in the defense sector, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said at the meeting with German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler and military attaché Lutz-Michael Kristoff Lorentzen on September 19.

According to Tonoyan, the cooperation between the two countries develops in several formats: exchange of experience, military education, and joint participation in the NATO mission in Afghanistan.



Matthias Kiesler also praised the current level of partnership and noted that Germany was ready to continue advancing efficient collaboration.



In the final part of the meeting, Ambassador Kiesler awarded Armenian peacekeeping brigade Lieutenant Colonel Khachatur Sahakyan the Combat Action Medal of the Bundeswehr.



Khachatur Sahakyan served as the commander of the Armenian detachment that was part of the German command in the Resolute Support Mission in Kabul in 2017. The medal signifies the recognition of the productive cooperation between Sahakyan and the German side.