U.S. appoints new defense attaché to the embassy in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan has received today U.S. Embassy defense attaché Jeffrey Thomson on the occasion of his accreditation in Armenia.
The ministry has said that Artak Davtyan wished productive service to the newly appointed attaché.
The parties also discussed the military cooperation between Armenia and the United States.
