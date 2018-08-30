Armenian Police finds Turkish entrepreneur under US investigation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On August 29 the Armenian Police found Turkish Kevin Oksuz, who is under investigation of the United States of America. He aimed at involving in entrepreneurship in Armenia by founding an LLC and starting its operation.

According to the Armenian Police, on August 23 international search was announced against Kevin Oksuz, who is suspected in violating U.S. Code.



Kevin Oksuz was the President of Turkish-American and Eurasian public nonprofit organization, which aimed at establishing close relations between Turks and Americans, organizing trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan.



In 2013 Kevin Oksuz together with other individuals invited several Congressmen to a private trip to Azerbaijan and Turkey.



As the alleged organizer of the event, Kevin Oksuz introduced fake blanks to U.S. House Committee on Ethics, claiming that the organization wasn’t funded by any direct or indirect source.



It turned out that Kevin Oksuz’s organization did not in fact pay all expenses and received financing, including from Socar oil company, owned by Azerbaijani government.



It was also revealed that 9 Congressmen and 32 members of staff received presents of hundreds of thousands of dollars.



Kevin Oksuz has presented certain details.







He is detained.