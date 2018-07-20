Armenian MoD discusses ways of supporting Syrian Armenians

YerevanMediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received today Ambassador of Syria to Armenia Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim.
Armenian MoD noted that the Ambassador introduced current military and economic situation in Syria.
Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim expressed his gratitude to the Armenian side for yet another batch of humanitarian aid to Syrian people.
Davit Tonoyan noted that Armenia will continue the stage-by-stage process of providing friendly people of Syria with aid.
The sides also discussed issues relating to the Armenian community in Syria, as well as ways of providing possible aid from Armenia.
