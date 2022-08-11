5/10/15: Aliyev’s “opuses,” fire in Khosrov forest

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 8-14, 2007

Optimism “has become even more cautious”

On August 13 Armenian President’s spokesman Victor Soghomonian said that “Armenian President’s optimism regarding the perspectives of Karabakh settlement has become even more cautious.”

“The facts show that the talks have not given any results yet. For the Armenian side the reasons of such situation are clear. It is the non-constructive position of the Azerbaijani side carried away by the illusion that it is possible to turn time back, rewrite the history and return to the situation of 1988. The existence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is a fait accompli, and it can’t be a matter of haggling. That’s why, taking into account the non-constructiveness of the Azerbaijani side, the Armenian President has repeatedly stated that his optimism concerning the success of the talks was rather cautious. I am afraid that today this optimism has become even more cautious,” Victor Soghomonian said.

Robert Kocharyan Photo: Photolure

Commenting on the Azerbaijani President’s statements that the “Armenian side is insincere, tries to drag on time and deceives the mediators” and “if the Armenian side gives up the policy of occupation, the relations between Yerevan and Baku will normalize, and Armenia will get more cooperating with Azerbaijan than from foreign pittance,” Victor Soghomonian said:

“Unfortunately, Mr. Aliyev had enough political will and courage only to make another tactless statement. I will not comment on these opuses in particular, I will only say that there are people who think about Armenians and the future of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Mr. Aliyev has better think about his own concerns.”

• 5 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 8-14, 2017

Fire in Khosrov Forest

On August 15 Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan applied to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Puchkov with the request to provide a plane to extinguish the fire in Khosrov Forest State Reserve.

Davit Tonoyan in Khosrov Forest State Reserve Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations

The fire was completely extinguished few days later.

Ara Tadevosyan