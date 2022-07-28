5/10/15: Azimov vs Kocharian, issue of churches

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: JULY 25-31, 2007

Reach a “common stance”

On July 30 Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov urged the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs by the end of the year to reach a “common stance” concerning the settlement of the conflict.

“By the end of the year the Co-chairs should get determined as to what to do. We hope that they will make serious and resolute steps to clarify of the situation,” Araz Azimov stated.

Araz Azimov

Araz Azimov also stated that “Robert Kocharian defends the interests of the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh more than he expresses the position of Armenia.”

“Sometimes it oversteps the limits of the accepted. I believe that the peaceful population, which lives in Nagorno-Karabakh, has a greater desire to live within Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani diplomat stated.

• 10 YEARS AGO: JULY 25-31, 2012

“A pseudo-scientific” discussion

On July 25 Armenia's Ambassador to Georgia Hovhannes Manukyan said that "while a pseudo-scientific discussion is held on the issue of ownership of the Armenian churches, they are being destroyed as they don't have an actual owner."

Hovhannes Manukian

"One can often come across some unspecified demands of the Armenian side in the publications. Though the Armenian side has officially requested upon returning six churches, 5 being in Tbilisi and 1 in Artsakh, some 3-digit figures are noted as though on purpose in order to set the public opinion against the very fact of the possible return of the churches.

Armenian St. Norashen Church in Tbilisi

But now the main problem is that while a pseudo-scientific discussion is held on the issue of the ownership of these churches, they are being destroyed as they don't have an actual owner," said the Ambassador.

