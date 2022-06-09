5/10/15: Kocharyan and Aliyev fail to agree, “Karapetyan has no reason to resign”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: JUNE 6-12, 2007

“Completely satisfies us”

On June 7 Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian stated that "we are in such a security system today, which completely satisfies us".

"We are not going to change anything. I don't think we should enter NATO," head of the Armenian government stated in an interview with in "Moscovski Komsomolets" paper.

Answering the question on the fact that people attach the merit for opening the Information Center on NATO in Armenia to him, Serzh Sarkisian stated:

"Apparently, this idea was made up by my evil-wishers in Armenia, and then this came to Russia. The point is that the NATO office was opened in Moscow a very long time ago and it functions based on the same conditions as it does in Armenia. Or, do you think that Russia can cooperate with NATO and Armenia should butt with it? To tell the truth, I am happy that some people in Russia consider me pro-western. That's because many people in the West consider me pro-Russian. And this is direct evidence that I am a pro-Armenian figure."

No progress marked

Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian stated that during the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, which took place June 9 in Saint Petersburg, “unfortunately, there was no progress marked and the existing discords remain.”

Answering the questions of journalists in Saint Petersburg on June 10, Vartan Oskanian noted that “the issues, as to which the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs hoped to reach progress, were presented to the discussion of the presidents.”

At the same time, Armenian Foreign Minister stated, “there was a serious and deep discussion.”

Robert Kocharyan and Ilham Aliyev in Moscow in 2004 Photo: REUTERS

On June 12 head of the Foreign Relations Department of Azerbaijani President’s Staff Novruz Mamedov stated that Azerbaijan “must toughen its stance concerning Armenia, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, the international organizations and the international community in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.”

Mamedov noted that the meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Robert Kocharian in Saint Petersburg “was tough, there were also disputes.” “Despite the fact that the rating of Azerbaijan in the region is becoming stronger, this was not enough for Armenia to demonstrate constructive approach during the negotiations,” he stated.

• 10 YEARS AGO: JUNE 6-12, 2012

“Smell of racism”

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan said on June 12 that Turkish Foreign Minister’s statements about casualties suffered during recent ceasefire violations on the contact line “smell of racism”.

Commenting on the statement by Turkish FM Ahmet Davutoglu who said that he was “concerned only about the loss of Azeri soldiers”, Edward Nalbandyan said: “I have never heard that Davutoglu was concerned about the murder of Armenian soldiers because of Azeri provocations.”

“While the international community strictly condemns these incidents and calls on the sides to refrain from using force, Turkey’s statements only inspire new provocations of Azerbaijanis,” the Armenian Foreign Minister at a joint press conference with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Eamon Gilmore in Yerevan.

Edward Nalbandyan and Ahmet Davutoglu in Yerevan in 2013 Photo: Photolure

“Twenty years ago, when Armenia did not speak against Turkey’s involvement as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair, some countries expected it to be unbiased and will stimulate the settlement of the Karabakh conflict. However, these 20 years have shown that Turkey is not unbiased and neutral. On the contrary it even harms the Karabakh conflict settlement process. This behavior raises the question of how consonant Turkey’s steps and its membership in the OSCE Minsk Group are,” the Armenian Foreign Minister noted.

• 5 YEARS AGO: JUNE 6-12, 2017

“Karapetyan has no reason to resign”

On June 6 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has no reason to resign.

Karen Karapetyan and Serzh Sargsyan

“The claims of disagreements and conflicts, emerging in the media from time to time, are false. We know very well who stages those claims and what they want to achieve, but I believe that won’t affect the situation in any manner. Our country and our party in particular have a healthy working environment,” said Serzh Sargsyan.

Baku took negotiations “hostage”

On June 7 Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said that “Azerbaijan adopted an “either our way or no way” stance and openly threatens with new hostilities, taking the negotiation process hostage, blackmailing and continuing constant profanation of the Co-Chairs.”

He stressed that “a time has come for the international community to take more tangible steps in order to curb Baku’s provocative and destructive policy.”

Ara Tadevosyan