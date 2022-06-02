5/10/15: Kocharian vs. Bryza, Clinton in Yerevan, key to Aznavour

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: MAY 30 – JUNE 5, 2007

“Use the opportunity”

On June 4 OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Spain Miguel Angel Moratinos stated in an exclusive interview to Mediamax that Armenia and Azerbaijan should use the opportunity existing for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“It is high time they took the step,” OSCE Chairman-in-Office stated ahead of his visit to Baku and Yerevan.

Answering question on whether he believes in the readiness of Azerbaijan to accept the idea of holding a referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh, Miguel Angel Moratinos said:

“It is no easy matter to balance the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity with that of self-determination. Both are universal principles that are applicable in different circumstances. I am convinced that Azerbaijan and Armenia are capable of using excellent judgment in applying the most appropriate principles to resolve a situation that is prejudicial to many thousands of people, who have the right to decent, peaceful and prosperous lives.”

Miguel Angel Moratinos in 2007 Photo: REUTERS

Commenting on the fact that one of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs – Russia, strongly believes that the possible independence of Kosovo will unambiguously become a precedent for other “frozen conflicts” and the other two Co-chairs – France and the USA, oppose that and turn down the possibility of a precedent, OSCE Chairman-in-Office said:

“The conflicts currently existing within the OSCE vary greatly in their nature. Neither France nor Russia nor the USA, represented by the Co-chairs, consider it advisable to apply pre-established formulas, given that the reality of widely varying situations would make them inoperative.”

“Source for optimism unknown”

On June 5 Armenian President Robert Kocharian stated in an interview to Mediamax that OSCE Minsk Group U.S. Co-chair’s “source for optimism is unknown for me.”

Kocharian said this commenting on the recent statement of the U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Matthew Bryza, according to which Armenia and Azerbaijan have made “substantial progress” in the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, and “if the St. Petersburg meeting of presidents Kocharian and Aliyev is successful, then the number of differences remaining on basic principles could be reduced to close to zero.”

Robert Kocharyan and Matthew Bryza Photo: Photolure

“The present situation of the negotiation process, as well as the known statements of the Azerbaijani side, made during the recent two months, leave little space for hope for positive results,” Robert Kocharian stated.

• 10 YEARS AGO: MAY 30 – JUNE 5, 2012

Hovik Abrahamyan – National Assembly speaker

On May 31 Hovik Abrahamyan was elected the chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia of the 5th convocation.

Hovik Abrahamyan and Artsvik Minasyan Photo: Photolure

“Today we have a potential that will allow realizing our programs and justifying the hopes of the people,” Hovik Abrahamyan said.

“Consonant forms of organizing life”

On June 1 Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that Armenia and EU should have consonant ways for organizing life.

“The cooperation refers to the forms of organizing life. We have to work out common norms and standards which will enable us to make changes in our country. For example, it gradually becomes possible to work on the common education field and apply general tools to make it more efficient,” the Armenian Deputy FM said.

“New war to be much more destructive”

On June 1 Special Representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia Philip Lefort said that “one of EU’s key tasks in the region is to prevent a new war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

According to him if a new war breaks out again “it will be a catastrophe not only for both countries but also for the region on the whole.”

“The new war will be much more destructive and catastrophic than the war of August 2008. It will be much more difficult to stop it,” Philip Lefort concluded, adding that it’s necessary to fully rule out the possibility of a new war.

At the same time, he noted that one shouldn’t count on international observers too much as they cannot resolve the conflict instead of the sides and the solution “imposed from “above” will be fragile and illegitimate.”

Clinton’s visit

On June 4 Armenian President Serzh Sargsian received U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who came on a working visit to Yerevan.

“This year we mark the 20th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Unites States and I am glad to state that our relations have been developing in an ascending direction during these years and are on a historically high level today,” said Serzh Sargsyan.

Armenian President said he is also glad that the Armenian-U.S. relations “are built on mutual respect and confidence.” “We can always frankly discuss issues of concern to us. We highly assess the USA's role in the region,” said Serzh Sargsian.

Hillary Clinton and Serzh Sargsyan Photo: Photolure

“President Obama and I attach great importance to our contacts with you. We have frequently talked with each other and, as you said, we have always been frank with each other as befits friends. I know how hard you have worked to resolve regional issues related to Armenia. The U.S. is ready to support your consecutive steps as a brilliant leader,” the U.S. Secretary of State said.

Hillary Clinton and Serzh Sargsyan Photo: Photolure

Clinton said that the Armenian-Turkish relations should be settled without preconditions. U.S. Secretary of State highlighted the personal role of the Armenian President Serzh Sargsian in the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations and reminded that being in Armenia 2 years ago she said that “the ball was on Turkey's filed” and said that “the situation hasn't changed today.”

• 5 YEARS AGO: MAY 30 – JUNE 5, 2017

Key to Aznavour

On June 1 ceremony of handing over the Charles Aznavour House Museum key to Aznavour Foundation took place.

Photo: Photolure

“I’m very happy to be here, in this warm environment of Charles Aznavour House Museum,” the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsian said.

Photo: Photolure

“The relations between Armenia and France consist of thousands of threads, which is proved also by the fact that the last three French Presidents – Jacque Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande – visited Armenia. I hope that the newly elected President, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, will continue that tradition, Maestro, and we’ll be able to welcome him in this House Museum together with you,” Serzh Sargsyan added.

