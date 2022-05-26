5/10/15: Tsarukyan’s refusal of the coalition, “radical” Vardanyan

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: MAY 23-29, 2007

“Number of uncoordinated issues will near the point of zero”

Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Yuri Merzlyakov stated in Yerevan on May 24 that if the forthcoming meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents “is successful, the number of uncoordinated issues will near the point of zero.”

He noted that in case the Aliyev-Kocharian meeting is successful on June 10, “most likely, another meeting at the presidential level will be needed to consolidate the main basic principles of the settlement.”

Bernard Fassier, Robert Bradtke and Yuri Merzlyakov Photo: OSCE

The mediators stressed that at the present stage the point is the basic principles of the settlement, and not the preparation of the peace agreement. The co-chairs refrained from talking about the terms of the settlement, at that noting that one can expect reaching agreements on the basic principles by the end of the year, but not the signing of the peace agreement.

French co-chair Bernard Fassier stated that in 2008, presidential elections will be held in Armenia and Azerbaijan, and “if the principles are not defined by the end of this year, there is great likelihood that after the elections we will have to start the process from scratch, as it had happened before.”

“Moscow and Washington work well together”

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Fried stated on May 24 that Russian and the United States “work well together” on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Daniel Fried and Armenian President Robert Kocharyan Photo: Photolure

Presenting the testimony on the situation in Russia and the U.S.-Russian relations, Fried said that “we continue to show that the United States and Russia can work together to facilitate a peace process that could bring greater stability and security to the South Caucasus, which is in our mutual best interest.”

• 10 YEARS AGO: MAY 23-29, 2012

Tsarukyan refuses to make part of the coalition

The leader of “Prosperous Armenia” Party (PAP) Gagik Tsarukyan said on May 24 that the party “finds it inexpedient to take part in the formation of the coalition government.”

Gagik Tsarukyan Photo: Photolure

“As a result of parliamentary elections, “Prosperous Armenia” Party gained about half a million of votes. These people voted for PAP trusting us and demanding tangible and visible changes in country’s social-economic life. As a result of elections PAP doesn’t have a constitutional opportunity to form a government and present its programs. Taking this into consideration, I officially state that “Prosperous Armenia” Party finds it inexpedient to participate in the formation of the coalition government. The party will continue to have its substantial participation in our country’s political life. We will play a constructive and balanced role and participate in country’s social-economic life,” Tsarukyan stated.

• 5 YEARS AGO: MAY 23-29, 2017

Vardanyan supports “a more radical approach”

IDeA Foundation co-founder Ruben Vardanyan said on May 24 that he always worked in the private sector and cannot imagine himself in any official office.

“I have a principle: people should do what they’re good at,” Ruben Vardanyan said.

He noted that although he doesn’t engage in political processes, he believes the elite should discuss what kind of Armenia they want to see 20 years from now. “I argue about these issues with the president, current and former prime ministers of Armenia,” Ruben Vardanyan said.

“First time I met with Serzh Sargsyan in 2008. I said we were in for changes and a long, difficult way to reforms, and on that way I’d do everything I could for Armenia and Armenian world to develop, become respected and successful. I said I’d do it not for the current government, but for the Armenian nation. I worked with Tigran Sargsyan and Hovik Abharamyan by the same principle, and now I work with Karen Karapetyan. I know him well, we have a very warm relationship,” Vardanyan noted.

Ruben Vardanyan and Karen Karapetyan Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Commenting on Karen Karapetyan’s work as Armenia’s Prime Minister, he said:

“Karen Karapetyan’s task is rather hard, because he must bring changes without a revolution. I am more of a revolutionary kind of man, I believe that the model must change drastically. I support a more radical approach, which both the President and the Prime Minister know. Of course, it’s easier for me to say that, because I don’t hold an official position.”

Yerevan’s call to Minsk

Deputy Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov met with Ambassador of Belarus Igor Nazaruk on May 29 and said they should remain loyal to the CSTO position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

“If we want to solve the issue, we need to understand its reason, and the reason is that Azerbaijan doesn’t recognize Artsakh people’s right for self-determination,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.

