5/10/15: “Armenia Looks at Europe”, “Honesty plus professionalism minus corruption”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: MAY 16-22, 2007

Positive about

On May 16 Armenian Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Serzh Sarkisian stated that he is positive about the possibility of getting nominated for the presidential elections of 2008.

Serzh Sargsyan on May16, 2017 Photo: Photolure

“The past parliamentary elections showed that the RPA has serious vote of confidence in the society, and if the party makes the corresponding decision, I will get nominated,” the Prime Minister stated.

“Oppositions’ ambitions cost it too much”

On May 16 leader of the National-Democratic Union (NDU) Vazgen Manukian stated that the “excessive ambitions of the oppositional forces cost them too much.”

Vazgen Manukian stated that during the parliamentary elections there took place “a dispersion of the votes, gained by the oppositional forces,” and expressed opinion that the Prosperous Armenia, Dashnaktsutiun, Orinats Yerkir and Heritage parties, which entered the parliament, should get united and struggle against the “monopoly” of the Republican Party of Armenia.

Vazgen Manukian stated that the main task of the given forces is the implementation of such changes in the Electoral Code, which would allow excluding the possibility of violations during the upcoming presidential elections of 2008.

He also expressed opinion that the opposition forces of Armenia should reconsider their tactics and unite the efforts on the eve of the presidential elections.

• 10 YEARS AGO: MAY 16-22, 2012

“Armenia Looks at Europe”

On May 16 Armenian Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan published “Armenia Looks at Europe” article in Russian Vedomosti newspaper where he said that he doesn’t see anything controversial in the fact that Armenia holds talks on getting closer economic relations with the European Union simultaneously with the integration processes in the former USSR space.

Tigran Sargsyan reminded that Armenia has always actively supported deepening of economic relations on CIS and EurAsEC scales.

“At the same time, joining Customs Union is not substantial for us due to geopolitical reasons – there are no common borders either with Russia or Kazakhstan or Belarus. However, there may be other mutually beneficial forms of cooperation on the platform of the Union. There should be stimuli for integration - there is the so-called practice of “remote territories” according to which the latter cooperates within the Union on milder conditions, gets certain discounts and subsidies. We have offered to work out a special form of cooperation between Armenia and Customs Union. The issue is now in the phase of active discussions,” said the PM.

Tigran Sargsyan and Serzh Sargsyan Photo: Photolure

Tigran Sargsyan reminded that talks on concluding a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement between Armenia and EU have recently started.

“We are going to realize tense and scrupulous work on introducing European standards within coming 2-3 years. To meet the standards, changes of technical and technological processes and system of internal control are needed. And, what is most important, changes of conduct of participants of production and trade cycles. Economy should undergo serious quality changes. We should bring our legislation and system of control over production security in line with European standards. It’s very voluminous and cost-based work and it’s us who need it in the first place. As a result, the conclusion of Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with the EU will ensure considerable progress in Armenia: it will substantially increase export and import and significantly reduce the international trade deficit. It’s symptomatic that Ukraine and Moldova also state such intentions - to enter a free trade zone with Europe,” said the Armenian Prime Minister.

• 5 YEARS AGO: MAY 16-22, 2017

“Today that day has come”

On May 18 Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan delivered a speech at the first session of the National Assembly of the sixth convocation.

“Two years ago, when the concept of constitutional reform was being approved, I believed that in the near future we would enter a turning point. Today that day has come,” he said.

Serzh Sargsyan on May18, 2017 Photo: Photolure

Serzh Sargsyan put forward the slogan “Honesty plus professionalism minus corruption.”

“Of course, the face of corruption has changed today. Gradually, it becomes more visible and vulnerable. The state continues to inculcate a culture of “zero tolerance for corruption.” But we cannot be content with current achievements. We must improve the institutional system of combating corruption and ensure its consistent development,” he said.

“By moving to a parliamentary form of government, we have significantly reduced or even eliminated the danger of turning a political confrontation or crisis into a public confrontation. By establishing a parliamentary form of government, we have neutralized the threat of a political monopoly,” said Serzh Sargsyan.

Ara Babloyan – new Speaker of Armenian National Assembly

On May 18 by the majority of votes of Armenian MPs, the candidate from the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Ara Babloyan was elected as the new Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly.

He received 88 votes for and 12 against.

Candidate from Yelk faction Edmon Marukyan received 12 votes for an 88 against.

Ara Babloyan on May 18, 2017 Photo: Photolure

“The power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to its people, which has formed the new parliament. This is the simple truth, which will guide my further activity. I assure you that all my steps will be directed for the interests of the state and its people. I will do everything possible so that government-opposition cooperation strengthens,” Ara Babaloyan said.

Ara Tadevosyan