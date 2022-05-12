5/10/15: Azimov’s “golden mean”, elections of 2007, EU’s urge

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: MAY 9-15, 2007

Come to the “golden mean”

On May 10 Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov stated that “Armenia should step aside from its maximalist stance as to the separation of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan and come to the “golden mean.””

“Azerbaijani too should step aside from its maximalist stance as to the full and vertical subjection of Nagorno-Karabakh to the Azerbaijani authorities. As a result, there will appear the very “golden mean””, Araz Azimov stated.

“I always told the Armenians that occupation is a perishable good. One should get rid of that occupation in time. They do not imagine how many opportunities they will gain in case they release the occupied territories. Partial, unit release cannot be convenient for anyone. The release of seven occupied regions and the return of the Azerbaijani people to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will be the very step which will help Armenia to start moving towards occupying a deserved place in the region, the reestablishing normal relations with Azerbaijan,” Araz Azimov stated.

Araz Azimov Photo: OSCE

He also said that “the relations between Russia and Armenia cannot be prevailing over the whole complex of interests of Russia in the South Caucasus region.”

“I believe that for Russia the interests related to Azerbaijan are not less, and maybe are even more weighty than the insubstantial strategic accounts in case of any extreme situations in the context of allied relations with Armenia, the actions in the southern wing, and etc. All this additionally burdens the geo-political region. In time we paid attention to that. If the Russian side is so convenient being in an alliance with Armenia, that’s its own business. We are ready to build normal neighborly relations with Russia and we propose, urge and invite Russia to such an equitable strategic partnership,” the Azerbaijani diplomat said.

Appointments of Hakobyan and Ohanyan

On May 11 the President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Arkady Ghukasian signed a decree on the dismissal of the Lieutenant-General Seyran Ohanyan from the positions of the NKR Defense Minister and the Commander of the NKR Defense Army.

By another decree, Major-General Movses Hakobyan, who occupied the position of the Chief of Staff of the Defense Army, is appointed for the positions of the new Defense Minister and the Commander of the NKR Defense Army.

On May 11 Armenian President Robert Kocharyan signed a decree on appointing Lieutenant-General Seyran Ohanyan Chief of Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and First Deputy Defense Minister.

Elections

On May 12 parliamentary elections were held in Armenia.

Armenian President Robert Kocharyan stated at a polling station that he “would like to see real opposition in the parliament and not foreign representations in the form of various factions.”

Robert Kocharyan at a polling station Photo: Photolure

The Republican Party of Armenia (32.8 %), the “Prosperous Armenia” party (14.7 %), the “Dashnaktsutiun” party (12.7 %), the “Orinats Yerkir” party (6.8 %) and the “Heritage” party -(5.8 %) overcame the 5% barrier.

On May 13 opposition “Impeachment” bloc and “New Times” and “Republic” parties made a joint statement, accusing the pro-governmental forces of using “all the known methods of election falsifications.”

One of the leaders of “Impeachment” bloc Nikol Pashinyan stated during a rally in Yerevan that “not free and not fair elections, but a coup took place” in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan in 2007 Photo: Photolure

Nikol Pashinyan stated that “the authorities used a completely new method of falsification, printing 400 thousands of new passports on the eve of the elections and distributing them to special groups, which entered various polling stations and voted.”

“This is the thing that helped to cheat the observers and to create the illusion of free elections,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

Armenian Police described Pashinyan’s statement “a result of morbid imagination.”

On May 13 the joint Observation Mission of ODIHR/OSCE, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the European Parliament stated that the parliamentary elections in Armenia to a considerable degree corresponded to the international standards.

The news conference by International Observation Mission Photo: Photolure

On May 14 U.S. Department of State Deputy Spokesman Tom Casey said that “we do congratulate the Armenian people on their parliamentary elections and share with the international observers who were present the view that the election infrastructure has been greatly improved and that this is a step in the right direction towards meeting international standards.”

On May 15 EU Special Representative in the South Caucasus Peter Semneby stated in an interview to Mediamax that Armenia “passed the test” and “will continue to move closer to the EU.”

• 10 YEARS AGO: MAY 9-15, 2012

EU’s urge

On May 15 the European Union urged Armenia to hold 2013 presidential elections in line with international standards.

The joint Document of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on implementation of the European Neighborhood Policy in Armenia in 2011 read:

“Ensure that the presidential elections scheduled for 2013 are in line with international standards by addressing the shortcomings identified by the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of OSCE concerning the May 2012 parliamentary elections.”

The same document read that the European Union continues to request the earliest possible closure of the Armenian NPP in Metsamor as “it cannot be upgraded to meet internationally recognised nuclear safety standards.

• 5 YEARS AGO: MAY 9-15, 2017

Coalition memorandum

On May 11 the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party (ARF) signed a memorandum to form a political coalition, which will be valid until the parliament of the 6th convocation ends its work.

Signing of the memorandum Photo: Armenian President’s press office

Elections in Yerevan

Elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan took place on May 14.

Yerkir Tsirani Party’s received 7.75% (26,109 votes), Yelk alliance 21.00% (70,731 votes), and the ruling Republican Party of Armenia got 71.25% (240,036 votes).

Photo: Photolure

Acting Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan maintained his position

Leader of Yelk’s party list Nikol Pashinyan noted that “they didn’t manage to convince people to vote without the bribery.” “It is a fact, and we must defeat that phenomenon,” he said.

Ara Tadevosyan