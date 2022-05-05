5/10/15: “Joint Effort-2007,” OMX’s entry, “Turkey's arrogant policy”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: APRIL 25-30, 2007

“Joint Effort-2007”

On April 27 the “Joint Effort-2007” command-staff exercise, organized by the U.S. European Command, started in the Aviation Institute of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

Photo: Photolure

At the opening Defense Minister of Armenia Mikhail Harutiunian noted that the cooperation between the Armenian Defense Ministry and the U.S. European Command is on the rise, a number of programs were realized jointly. The minister informed that there are agreements reached on holding NATO “Joint Bow and Arrows – 2008” exercise within the framework of the “Partnership for Peace” program in Armenia in 2008.

Photo: Photolure

150 officers from Armenia, the USA, Russia, France, Croatia and Georgia took part in the exercise.

OMX’s entry

On April 27 it was announced that Swedish OMX Group will purchase the Armenian Stock Exchange and the Central Depositary.

Chairman of the Armenian Central Bank Tigran Sargsyan informed that the cooperation with OMX has been already in process for a year. “The participation of the given company in the Armenian market of capital will assist in reaching our long-term goals”, he noted.

“Society does not welcome color revolutions”

On April 27 Armenian President Robert Kocharian stated that unlike the previous elections, this pre-election campaign goes on calmly and in a civilized manner.

“It is obvious that today the society does not perceive aggressive manifestations, does not welcome color revolutions, and all the studies from the part of foreign organizations show that only 2% of the population are for aggressive actions and revolutions,” Armenian President stated.

“From the Ukrainian example we made sure that the illegal ways of coming to power cost too much for the population,” Robert Kocharian said.

• 10 YEARS AGO: APRIL 25-30, 2012

“We reject Turkey's arrogant policy”

On April 29 President of Armenia, leader of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated that Turkey “falsifies its own history on a daily basis.”

Speaking with the voters in Artik of Armenia’s Shirak region, he said:

“We reject the arrogant policy of Turkey, the language of preconditions they use.

Photo: Photolure

We told Turkey that we are ready to establish normal and natural relations as equals. If the United States, Russia, China, France, Iran, India, Brazil and other powers are building relations with us in a civilized language, Turkey has no other alternative.

We told Turkey that it has nothing to do and say about the Artsakh issue. We did not only say, but also demanded that Turkey signs this postulate as the cornerstone of relations between Armenia and Turkey. This has been one of the main theses of Armenian politics for over the past 20 years. Turkey put its signature under this document.

Photo: Photolure

We always say the same thing to Turkey: we are ready to adequately respond to the recognition of the crime and repentance.

Hillary Clinton was right when she repeated: the ball is in the Turkish half of the field. If they want to do or change anything, let them take the appropriate steps.”

• 5 YEARS AGO: APRIL 25-30, 2017

Armenia welcomes Genocide recognition by Czech Republic

On April 26 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated that Armenia welcomed the resolution on recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and other crimes against humanity, adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic.

“The resolution by the Chamber of Deputies, together with statements by President Milos Zeman condemning the Armenian Genocide, only evidence the valuable contribution of the country in the fight against genocides and other crimes against humanity,” Armenian FM’s statement reads.

On April 25 the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic adopted the resolution 414 condemning the Armenian Genocide. President of Check Republic Milos Zeman sent a message of condolences to the Armenian community earlier.

“I agree that the history should not be interpreted by politicians, as they very often use it as a certain tool, which serves their own political interests, so only historians should comprehend and interpret history. At the same time, I am convinced that we should never forget the events that deprived 1,5 million innocent people of their lives, as well as became a tragic circle both for Armenians and the whole civilization,” Milos Zeman’s message reads.

Ara Tadevosyan