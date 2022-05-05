5/10/15: “Close as never before,” “World Book Capital,” “I have the honor” and “It is me”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.

To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: APRIL 18-24, 2007

“The settlement close as never before”

On April 20 Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian stated that “we are close to the settlement of the Karabakh conflict as never before.”

“Most of the items of the document are on the negotiation table, and in Belgrade we held active talks on the uncoordinated issues,” Vartan Oskanian stated.

Vartan Oskanyan Photo: Photolure

On April 25 the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from Russia, the USA and France, issued a statement following the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Vartan Oskanian in Belgrade.

The co-chairs noted that the sides brought the process very close to the point, which the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents will have to discuss.

“The co-chairs will pay a visit to the region in May and will hold talks with the both Presidents, to organize an additional meeting at a highest level,” the statement read.

The mediators noted that the meeting will put an end to the talks around the basic principles and will become a start of the process of development of the detailed agreement, which will pave the way to a long-term peace and stabilization in the region.

New Defense Minister

On April 25 Armenian President Robert Kocharian signed a decree on appointing Mikhail Harutiunian Defense Minister of the country.

On April 23, Colonel-General Mikhail Harutiunian forwarded a petition to the Head of the state on retirement from the position of the Chief of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces and resignation from the military service.

• 10 YEARS AGO: APRIL 18-24, 2012

“Armenian lobby - our number one enemy”

On April 19 President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that the “Armenian lobby is number one enemy” for his country.

Ilham Aliyev in 2012 Photo: REUTERS

“They conduct an information war against us. And, certainly, first of all the Armenian lobby differs in this war. The attempts to discredit Azerbaijan, deny Azerbaijan’s reality, present Azerbaijan as a backward and non-democratic country to the world, come first of all from dirty deeds of the Armenian lobby. The area of their influence is very wide. They are represented in the leading print organizations of various countries. Sometimes, they come up under different surnames, hiding their origin. Every person must be proud of his nationality. However, in other countries they are different in this field for some reason. Sometimes they lead an open campaign against Azerbaijan and are trying to harm Azerbaijan’s image in a coordinated way. Their activity is purposeful and today number one target for the Armenian lobby is Azerbaijan. And the Armenian lobby, I would like to say it once again, is number one enemy for us. We should be ready for this fight,” said the Azeri leader.

Yerevan - “World Book Capital”

Festive events named “Book Your Future” took place within “Yerevan - World Book Capital of 2012” program in the Armenian capital on April 21-23.

Photo: Photolure

On April 22 a solemn festive event took place near Matenadaran during which the delegation from Buenos Ayres officially handed over the title of World Book Capital to Yerevan.

• 5 YEARS AGO: APRIL 18-24, 2017

“I have the honor” and “It is me”

On April 20 Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan presented “I have the honor” and “It is me” draft programs.

Vigen Sargsyan on April 20, 2017 Photo: Photolure

While delivering a speech at the “Nation-army 2017” conference, Vigen Sargsyan said that his suggestions are aimed at increasing the army’s combat readiness and strengthening trust towards the armed forces.

The minister presented the details of the two draft programs.

“I have the honor”

The idea of “I have the honor” state-run program is to connect deferment through higher education with service as an army officer in the future. Any person admitted to universities (either public or private) with state-issued accreditation can apply for the program. If a student complies with a number of requirements (such as health condition, psychological test for leadership qualities, and certain grades throughout education terms) they can be admitted to the mentioned program, becoming a candidate for the rank of officer. While studying at the civilian university, that student will attend Saturday military trainings at Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute from the beginning of the 2nd course until the end of the first semester of the 4th course. If the student completes the training and graduates from the civilian university, they will receive the rank of lieutenant along with the bachelor’s degree and begin the army service term of 3 years.

The service will correspond with the civilian education, but will pass at the front line in any case. Thus, the citizens with higher education will be able to serve the Motherland on a higher level, as they will begin army service from the rank of officer (with according living conditions) and get competitive salary (at least AMD 260,000 monthly). Upon successful completion of army service, they will also receive additional bonus in the amount of their tuition fees. The master’s course fees will also be covered, if the serviceman decides to get master’s degree after the army.

“It is me”

Those draftees, who want to serve in military bases, engage in combat shifts, will be eligible to serve under a new military service type: term-contractual.

The service period is defined for three years, however the servicemen will be on leave for 7 months of the total term, which will be available beginning from the 6th month, when the serviceman’s unit assumes combat shift by serving under the 1+1+2 formula each month. This implies one week on leave, one week in the military base undergoing training for combat shift, and two weeks in the frontline carrying out combat shift.

Serzh Sargsyan and Vigen Sargsyan on April 20, 2017 Photo: Photolure

Thus, servicemen will begin their service after undergoing the 5-month training course. From the 31 months of service, the draftees will spend 7 months at home, and 24 in the military base and combat positions.

Servicemen will receive money upon each time they go on leave. By the time the service period is over, the servicemen will receive around AMD 5 million, which the demobilized soldier can use for one of the three programs:

1. Affordable housing (subsidized mortgage program)

2. Mini-farm (for creating a small greenhouse or farm or acquisition of agricultural equipment for servicemen living in rural areas)

3. Compensation for tuition fees

All the three programs are aimed at giving the demobilized young people the opportunity to build their future in Armenia and deepen their inseparable connection with the motherland through long-term programs. The following issues will be set for wide public discussion: directions of the targeted programs, payment terms, details on refusal from the program or involvement at the middle of service, as well as the viability of the program as a whole.

It is planned that the program will be an alternative to the existing option, so citizens will be free to choose between the new program and the current type of service: two-year compulsory military service. Nevertheless, if the program is a success, it might become the main kind of service on the frontline.

Ara Tadevosyan