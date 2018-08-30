5/10/15: Christians against the wall in Bethlehem, “the third principle”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.





To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.

• 15 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 27 – SEPTEMBER 2, 2003

Against the wall

On August 30, Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Torgom II signed the joint statement by Christian leaders of the Holy Land against the construction of the fence separating Israel from Palestinian territories.

Christian leaders expressed grave concerns over the proposal to erect a fence at Bethlehem, which “for us Christians is the place of birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace.”

Armenian Patriarch Torgom II and Palestinial President Mahmoud Abbas Photo: REUTERS

The leaders added, “The consequences [of the construction of the wall] would be devastating for the Christian community. It would become isolated, provoking a limitation to access to the land, and to freedom of movement.”

• 10 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 27 – SEPTEMBER 2, 2008

With no alternative or speculations

The independence of Nagorno-Karabakh “has no alternative and is not subject to speculations”, President of the unrecognized republic Bako Sahakyan said on September 2, 2008.

“We are obliged to fulfill the cherished dream of our martyrs and gain international recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and leave a strong and independent, peaceful and prosperous motherland to the generations to come. Be confident, it is only a matter of time,” said Sahakyan.

“The third principle”

The resolution of frozen conflicts might complicate the settlement of others, including the Karabakh conflict, the first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan said on September 2.

“On one hand, the frozen conflicts are resolved one after another. On the other hand, these resolutions do not mean that the settlement of other conflicts becomes easier. Moreover, I do not rule out that the resolution of conflicts in Kosovo, South Ossetia and Abkhazia will complicate the process of settlement of others, including the Karabakh conflict,” said Ter-Petrosyan.

Levon Ter-Petrosyan Photo: Photolure

He remarked that although there were two basic principles - the territorial integrity and the peoples’ right for self-determination, “a third principle is actually applied - the principle of political suitability”.

“Depending on their own goals, the great powers may give advantage to the principle of territorial integrity in one case and to the principle of peoples’ self-determination in another. The level of their confidence is the same on both occasions,” said Levon Ter-Petrosyan.

Ara Tadevosyan