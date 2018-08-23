5/10/15: The call for open borders, problems in CSTO, Anna Champan in Artsakh

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.
• 10 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 20-26, 2008
Turkish football fans urge to open the border
A group of Turkish youth applied to Turkish President Abdullah Gul on August 20 with the request to open the Igdir-Yerevan railroad for a day.
Photo: REUTERS
The Turkish fans asked the President to open the border between Turkey and Armenia so they could travel to Armenia to watch the World Football Cup qualifier between the national teams of the two countries, which would take place on September 6 in Yerevan.
“Focus on the most problematic points”
On August 21, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received Defense Ministers of CSTO member states in Yerevan and stated that “Armenia is seriously preparing to the presidency in the organization, and we plan to ask our partners to focus on the most problematic points of out interrelation”.
He stressed that Armenia attached great importance to implementation of the mechanism for coordinating foreign policy within the framework of CSTO.
“I would like to draw your attention to serious failures of this mechanism, in particular, in case of the voting on the “anti-Armenian” resolution initiated by Azerbaijan, which was recently approved by the UN General Assembly, as well as the resolution on Abkhazia,” said Sargsyan.
Another issue Serzh Sargsyan singled out was efficient realization of the documents approved in CSTO. “We consider the consequent execution of agreements important. Realization of basic documents signed within the framework of CSTO rarely receives due attention,” noted the Armenian President.
Photo: REUTERS
He highlighted that the organization had yet to execute the protocol on the order of formation and functioning of forces and means of CSTO states’ collective security, which provided for establishment of united air defense systems, electronic warfare, reconnaissance, communication and others through bilateral agreements in the Caucasus collective security region. “The Agreement on preparing military personnel for CSTO members, which provides for joint education of personnel of the organization’s member states in military-educational institutions with common educational plans and programs, developed for the military of the host country, also remained on paper,” said Sargsyan.
• 5 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 20-26, 2013
Anna Chapman visits Artsakh
Foreign Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Karen Mirzoyan received a group of Russian journalists and public figures in Stepanakert on August 26.
Photo: Maxim magazine
Anna Chapman took part in the meeting as a member of the Russian delegation. Anna Chapman was arrested in the U.S. in June 2010 and confessed to illegal cooperation with Russia. She was deported in July of the same year.
On July 4, 2013, Chapman proposed to Edward Snowden via her Twitter account.
Ara Tadevosyan
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.