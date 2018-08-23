5/10/15: The call for open borders, problems in CSTO, Anna Champan in Artsakh

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 10 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 20-26, 2008



Turkish football fans urge to open the border



A group of Turkish youth applied to Turkish President Abdullah Gul on August 20 with the request to open the Igdir-Yerevan railroad for a day.



Turkish Football Fans Photo: REUTERS

CSTO Moscow summit of September, 2008 Photo: REUTERS

• 5 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 20-26, 2013