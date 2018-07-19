5/10/15: Chirac’s efforts, Sargsyan’s 100 days of presidency

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO: JULY 16-22, 2003
Jacques Chirac “has not lost interest”
French President Jacques Chirac was ready to take the initiative in advancing the settlement of the NK conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan said on July 17.
While commenting on the July 16 meeting of Armenian and French Presidents in Paris, Vardan Oskanyan said that “President of France has not lost interest towards the settlement of the Karabakh conflict”.
“Moreover, he is ready to make every effort to resolve the conflict in the shortest terms possible,” added the Armenian Foreign Minister. According to him, Chirac told the Armenian President he had regular discussions on NK issue with the leaders of Russia and USA.
Attempt on Sedrakyan’s life
In the morning of July 22, attempted assassination of Erebuni community’s head Mher Sedrakyan took place in Yerevan.
Sedrakyan was heading to work when a bomb exploded near his car. 52-year-old Sedrakyan was injured and taken to the hospital.
• 10 YEARS AGO: JULY 16-22, 2008
President addresses the nation
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan marked his 100 days of presidency on July 18 by addressing the nation and assuring that the struggle he had initiated against adverse phenomena in the country would not be temporary.
“Unfortunately, certain people have reservations about our work. I want to defeat their pessimism with my consistency. We are not carrying out a “month of secure road traffic” or an operation “Clean hands”, and our work will not be limited to “100 days”. We will turn this style of work into natural lifestyle. I am sure a keen eye will notice an important turn in our internal affairs: a turn to facing the person, the citizens of Armenia, their concerns and hopes, a turn towards securing their well-being. I base my approach on the awareness that we have almost nothing except for people. And these people are the citizens of Armenia and our sisters and brothers from the Diaspora. The people should be free and educated, competitive and well provided for, a model both as to their moral image and law-abiding behavior,” said Sargsyan.
Abramyan’s promise
On July 19, Head of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abramyan sent a letter to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, announcing his intention to invest USD 150m in new economic initiatives in the republic.
“The dynamics of the first 100 days of your presidency inspires hope that with our participation we will see the Armenia we dream of – a successful country without social problems and with competitive economy and guaranteed security,” wrote Ara Abramyan.
Abramyan’s promises of investment remained on paper after all.
• 5 YEARS AGO: JULY 16-22, 2013
Russian embassy speaks against “stir-up of anti-Russian emotions”
On July 17, Russian Embassy in Armenia said it regretted that “the traffic road accident that killed 18 people near Russian town of Podolsk on July 13 is now being used by certain individuals to stir up anti-Russian emotions”.
“We consider it inappropriate to use a human tragedy for narrow political purposes and undermining of Russian-Armenian relations. Politicized assessment, paid for by certain parties, is unacceptable. The Podolsk tragedy has no national connotations and will be investigated thoroughly, comprehensively and impartially,” the embassy stated.
