5/10/15: Sargsyan’s op-ed, Kocharyan vs Ter-Petrosyan, Patten and Fule

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: JULY 9-15, 2003



Cooperation between neighbors “in embryo”



Armenian Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan and Georgian Security Council’s Secretary Tedo Japaridze made a statement on July 10, describing as “unnatural” the fact that Armenia and Georgia had yet to implement a joint economic project.



Tedo Japaridze

Chris Patten Photo: REUTERS

• 10 YEARS AGO: JULY 9-15, 2008

Serzh Sargsyan Photo: Pan Photo

Robert Kocharyan Photo: REUTERS

• 5 YEARS AGO: JULY 9-15, 2013