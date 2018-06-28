5/10/15: Solana’s excessive optimism, new Yerevan Mayor, between NATO and SCTO

Today we live in a society, which cannot imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.
To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.
• 15 YEARS AGO: JUNE 25 - JULY 1, 2003
Solana’s excessive optimism
On June 25 EU High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy Javier Solana expressed doubt as to whether “new division lines” can ever appear in the South Caucasus.
“The new and constructive relationship between Russia and NATO means that we can dismiss talk of “new division lines” either in the Southern Caucasus or elsewhere,” Javier Solana said in the exclusive interview to Mediamax.
Photo: REUTERS
“The security, stability and welfare of the region depend in part on the actions and attitudes of the countries of the region and in part on the actions and attitudes of actors outside the region,” Javier Solana said.
Yervand Zakharyan - Mayor of Yerevan
On July 1 Armenian President Robert Kocharyan signed a decree on appointing Yervand Zakharyan as Mayor of Yerevan.
Yervand Zakharyan previously held the position of the Head of State Taxation Service subordinate to Armenian government.
Photo: Photolure
Robert Nazaryan was released from the position of Yerevan’s Mayor and appointed as Chairman of Commission for the Control over the Activity of Natural monopolies.
• 10 YEARS AGO: JUNE 25 - JULY 1, 2008
Kramer considers “abnormal”
U.S. hopes that “the Armenian opposition will not face problems in future in getting permission to hold rallies,” U.S Assistant Secretary of State on Democracy, Human Rights and Labor David Kramer stated in Yerevan on June 25.
Photo: REUTERS
Speaking at a briefing following the results of his visit to Yerevan, the U.S. diplomat stated that he considers “abnormal” the situation, when “one has to turn to Yerevan City Administration for over 40 times to be granted permission to hold a rally”.
“We proposed the Armenian government to renounce any limitations for the freedom of press and assemblies, free the political prisoners and carry our serious investigation of March events,” David Kramer stated.
Who is “betrayer”?
On June 25 Arman Musinian, Spokesman of the Ex-President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, described as a “betrayer” the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.
Arman Musinian stated that “for the first time in the Armenian history, the person, who occupies the President’s chair, cast a doubt on the fact of the Armenian Genocide of 1915”.
Musinian said this commenting on this statement of the Armenian President at the meeting with representatives of the Armenian community of Moscow on June 23:
“The Turkish side proposes to form a commission, which should examine the historic facts. We are not against establishing such a commission, but only when the border between our states is opened. Otherwise, it may become a means of speculation and delay of the issue for years.”
On June 26 Press Secretary of the Armenian President Samvel Farmanyan called “strange” the fact that “people, who did everything possible at the time to consign to oblivion this tragic page in the history of the Armenian people, are now trying to speculate the Genocide issue”.
“CSTO Exercise is more important than NATO Week”
On June 27 Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated that “Border-2008” Exercise within the frames of CSTO is more important for Yerevan than the “NATO Week”.
Armenian President said this in an interview to Kommersant newspaper, commenting on the fact that “NATO Week” in Armenia was launched on the day, when Serzh Sargsyan started his official visit to Russia.
“This event is of informative nature, and it is not the first time it takes place. In Yerevan, just as in Moscow, there is an Information Center on NATO. We intend to develop our relations with the Alliance within the frames of the Individual Partnership Action Plan. I believe that this will give the necessary experience to our Armed Forces. But we always stated and now state as well that entering NATO isn’t included in the agenda of Armenia’s foreign policy,” Serzh Sargsyan stated.
• 5 YEARS AGO: JUNE 25 – JULY 1, 2013
There is no contradiction
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said that “we have never taken up a step against Russia and don’t have any hang-up which would make us do that”.
The Armenian President said this during a joint press conference with Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski in Warsaw on June 25.
Photo: Armenian President’s press office
“We’re a bearer of European values and our goal is to develop our society based on these values. Armenia is one of the countries which have made biggest progress within EU Eastern Partnership. We build our activity no on “either or” but “both” principle. I don’t see a contradiction between Russian-Armenian partnership and our European integration efforts,” the Armenian President said.
Ara Tadevosyan
