5/10/15: The start of “football diplomacy”, Putin-Obama-Hollande statement

• 15 YEARS AGO: JUNE 18-24, 2003



Armenian troops ready to train with NATO in Azerbaijan



Armenia is ready to take part in Cooperative Best Effort 2004 exercise in Azerbaijan within NATO PfP program, Assistant to Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, Colonel Murad Isakhanyan said on June 20, 2003.



Isakhanyan pointed out Armenia would send its troops to the exercise in Azerbaijan in case the NATO Command invites them to attend.



• 10 YEARS AGO: JUNE 18-24, 2008



Daniel Fried urges Azerbaijan to “avoid the temptation”



U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Fried said on June 18 that the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents took an “important step forward” by agreeing to continue talks on Karabakh conflict settlement on the “Basic Principles” developed under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.



While speaking at “The Caucasus: Frozen Conflicts and Closed Borders” hearings at the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Fried said.



