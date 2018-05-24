5/10/15: Lord Russell-Johnston, “Abiyev is not a bulldozer”, “short pants”

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5, 10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: MAY 21-27, 2003



“Relations of equals”



Armenian-Russian relations “are really equal”, Armenian President Robert Kocharyan stated in the interview published in Izvestia newspaper on May 22.



“Over the last 5 years, Armenian-Russian relations have stepped outside the line of politics. They are becoming more and more balanced and mutually respectful,” said Kocharyan.



“Safar Abiyev is not a bulldozer”



On May 24, Armenian Defense Minister Serzh Sargsyan said that “Safar Abiyev is not a bulldozer to pave the “corridor” through the Armenian territory”.



That was Sargsyan’s comment on the statements his Azerbaijani counterpart made at the meeting with Defense Minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius in Baku.



“Armenia must always remember: what Azerbaijan has agreed on yesterday, it will not agree today and tomorrow. Azerbaijan does not want to have a separated state. I mean Nakhichevan, which is cut off from our main territories. This question will be raised tomorrow,” Abiyev had said.



• 10 YEARS AGO: MAY 21-27, 2008

• 5 YEARS AGO: MAY 21-27, 2013