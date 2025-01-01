Mediamax 25+: Developing and realizing potential

In the column summarizing Mediamax’s 2023 year, titled “Towards the 25th Anniversary: Getting to Know Each Other and Kneading the ‘Dough’ Together,” I wrote that we had many ideas and plans for 2024. However, I must admit, I never anticipated what a productive this year would turn out to be - perhaps one of the best in Mediamax’s quarter-century history.



From the beginning, we had decided not to celebrate the 25th anniversary in traditional ways and mark it with meaningful projects.



This year we published two books: “VANO AND VAZGEN: The Life and Tragedy of Two Friends” and the “Armenian Red” book-album, which features 71 years of Soviet Armenia in a form of mosaic.



The first book became a bestseller, with the first edition selling out in two weeks and the second in three. The third edition is now available, and sales dynamics continue to be encouraging: an average of 10 books per day in the Bookinist bookstore chain alone.



Sales of “Armenian Red” have only just begun, but the results are already highly encouraging.



At the end of the year, we also launched our online bookstore, which now offers six books.



This year, we entered a new field and jointly organized the first Robust Armenia conference in collaboration with Skill Marketing Company entitled “Sustainable Development and ESG: Global Agenda, Local Needs.”



Robust Armenia will become an annual event, and we want it to become a platform for private sector representatives to discuss sustainable development issues in Armenia. We are already working on the program for the 2025 conference.







I do not rule out that in 2025 we will organize conferences on other topics as well, as we consider this direction quite promising.



Since September, we have been working on the development strategy for Mediamax Media Company, which we plan to finalize by February 2025. Implementation will begin shortly thereafter. As an experienced international expert collaborating with us said, “For 25 years, you have done almost everything right, guided by instinct. Now it is time to use the accumulated potential better, through more systematic practices.”



To be honest, I used to be skeptical about strategies, preferring practical work instead, but the past few months of work have convinced me that we truly have great potential, and not realizing it would be a foolish waste.



In 2024, as always, we have tried to keep people in the spotlight. We write about people, for people. One of the key guarantees of Mediamax’s success is the mutual respect shared between us and our readers. Being appreciated and loved by you is both pleasant and binding. Rest assured, Mediamax understands very well the value of your trust.



Ara Tadevosyan is the Director of Mediamax