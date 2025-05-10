Week in Photos: Champions League, India-Pakistan conflict, Met Gala

Selection of photos from all over the world from May 5 to May 10, 2025.
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.
Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping attend a military parade on Victory Day.
Photo: RIA Novosti/ REUTERS
Palestinians carry a victim after an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, May 7, 2025.
Photo: REUTERS
Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is sworn in as new German chancellor.
Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil their official Coronation State Portraits during a visit to the National Gallery in London.
Photo: REUTERS/Chris Jackson
Kim Kardashian poses during the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.
Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mother of Vihaan Barghava, 13, a resident who was killed in a cross-border shelling, wails at a cremation ground in Poonch near the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.
Photo: REUTERS
Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Barcelona.
Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Paris St Germain's Marquinhos celebrates with teammates after the match against Arsenal.
Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Madonna at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.
Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
