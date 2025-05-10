Week in Photos: Champions League, India-Pakistan conflict, Met Gala - Mediamax.am

Week in Photos: Champions League, India-Pakistan conflict, Met Gala


Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Photo: RIA Novosti/ REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Photo: REUTERS/Chris Jackson

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon


Selection of photos from all over the world from May 5 to May 10, 2025.

 

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping attend a military parade on Victory Day.

Photo: RIA Novosti/ REUTERS

Palestinians carry a victim after an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, May 7, 2025.

Photo: REUTERS

Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is sworn in as new German chancellor.

Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil their official Coronation State Portraits during a visit to the National Gallery in London.

Photo: REUTERS/Chris Jackson

Kim Kardashian poses during the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mother of Vihaan Barghava, 13, a resident who was killed in a cross-border shelling, wails at a cremation ground in Poonch near the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.

Photo: REUTERS

Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Barcelona.

Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Paris St Germain's Marquinhos celebrates with teammates after the match against Arsenal.

Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Madonna at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Time Captured | May 10, 2025 12:37
