Week in Photos: Madrid Open, sufferings in Gaza, concert in Rio

Selection of photos from all over the world from April 27 to May 03, 2025.

People gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen in southern Gaza Strip.

Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney applauds at the Liberal Party election night headquarters in Ottawa.

Photo: REUTERS/Blair Gable

A person wears a clown nose as people march to celebrate May Day in Istanbul.

Photo: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with fans after winning the Premier League.

Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Firefighters battle a mountain fire burning across large areas of the Table Mountain National Park, South Africa.

Photo: REUTERS/Nic Bothma

A fan poses during a party ahead of Lady Gaga's free concert in Rio de Janeiro.

Photo: REUTERS/Aline Massuca

Israel observes Memorial Day, when the country commemorates fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and Israeli victims of hostile attacks.

Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action at Madrid Open.