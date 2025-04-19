Week in Photos: Migrants, Lautaro Martinez, Ralph Lauren collection

Selection of photos from all over the world from April 14 to April 19, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office.

Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court.

Photo: Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS

Members of the Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y Maria Santisima de la Esperanza Macarena brotherhood on Holy Thursday in Madrid.

Photo: REUTERS/Ana Beltran

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match against Inter Milan.

Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal against Bayern Munich.

Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

People watch as Charli XCX performs at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Migrants rest at the port of Puerto del Rosario after disembarking from a Spanish coast guard vessel.

Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren collection in New York City.

Photo: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People react as President Xi Jinping arrives for a two-day visit to Cambodia.

Photo: Agence Kampuchea Press/Reuters

Members of the clergy take part in a procession during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.