Week in Photos: Migrants, Lautaro Martinez, Ralph Lauren collection

Selection of photos from all over the world from April 14 to April 19, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office.
Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court.
Photo: Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y Maria Santisima de la Esperanza Macarena brotherhood on Holy Thursday in Madrid.
Photo: REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match against Inter Milan.
Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal against Bayern Munich.
Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco
People watch as Charli XCX performs at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Migrants rest at the port of Puerto del Rosario after disembarking from a Spanish coast guard vessel.
Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren collection in New York City.
Photo: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People react as President Xi Jinping arrives for a two-day visit to Cambodia.
Photo: Agence Kampuchea Press/Reuters
Members of the clergy take part in a procession during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.
Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.