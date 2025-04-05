Week in Photos: Damaged Buddhist statue, erupting lava, Palestinian mourning - Mediamax.am

Week in Photos: Damaged Buddhist statue, erupting lava, Palestinian mourning


Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photo: REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

Photo: REUTERS/Christian Mang

Photo: REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Photo: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria


Selection of photos from all over the world from March 31 to April 5, 2025.

 

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban speaks to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a welcoming ceremony in Budapest.

Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A damaged lying Buddhist statue is pictured inside a pagoda following an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Photo: REUTERS

The first camera used by MI5 for spying, dated from 1910, which forms part of ‘MI5: Official Secrets’, a new exhibition exploring the history of the British intelligence agency.

Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Armenian children hold a sign asking to be returned to the U.S. inside the Temporary Attention Center for Migrants (CATEM), in Puntarenas, Costa Rica.

Photo: REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

Demonstrators post after they spray painted the facade of a Tesla dealership to protest against Elon Musk, in Berlin.

Photo: REUTERS/Christian Mang

Lava erupts from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.

Photo: REUTERS/Marco Garcia

A mourner reacts near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

A boy looks at a damaged wall as Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli airstrike on an UNRWA-run clinic where displaced people shelter.

Photo: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

