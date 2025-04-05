Week in Photos: Damaged Buddhist statue, erupting lava, Palestinian mourning

Selection of photos from all over the world from March 31 to April 5, 2025.
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban speaks to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a welcoming ceremony in Budapest.
Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A damaged lying Buddhist statue is pictured inside a pagoda following an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar.
Photo: REUTERS
The first camera used by MI5 for spying, dated from 1910, which forms part of ‘MI5: Official Secrets’, a new exhibition exploring the history of the British intelligence agency.
Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville
Armenian children hold a sign asking to be returned to the U.S. inside the Temporary Attention Center for Migrants (CATEM), in Puntarenas, Costa Rica.
Photo: REUTERS/Mayela Lopez
Demonstrators post after they spray painted the facade of a Tesla dealership to protest against Elon Musk, in Berlin.
Photo: REUTERS/Christian Mang
Lava erupts from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.
Photo: REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A mourner reacts near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
A boy looks at a damaged wall as Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli airstrike on an UNRWA-run clinic where displaced people shelter.
Photo: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House.
Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
