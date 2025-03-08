Week in Photos: Oscars, British Pie Awards, sunset in Berlin

Selection of photos from all over the world from March 3 to 8, 2025.
Elle Fanning poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards.
Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake
A drone flies on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake
A model presents a creation by designer Victor Weinsanto during Paris Fashion Week in Paris.
Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Pies are judged during the British Pie Awards at St. Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray.
Photo: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for his speech to a joint session of Congress as Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) holds a sign reading "This is not normal".
Photo: REUTERS/Win McNamee
Residents protest against Elon Musk's role at U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, outside of a Tesla dealership in Palo Alto.
Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation from the Moschino during Fashion Week in Milan.
Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Revellers from Mocidade samba school perform at the Sambadrome during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.
Photo: REUTERS/Tita Barros
Protesters hold placards at a pro-Ukraine rally outside the U.S. Embassy in London.
Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
The sun sets behind the victory column with the 'Golden Victoria' on the top in Berlin.
Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
