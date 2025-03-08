Week in Photos: Oscars, British Pie Awards, sunset in Berlin - Mediamax.am

Selection of photos from all over the world from March 3 to 8, 2025.

 

Elle Fanning poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards.

Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake

A drone flies on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake

A model presents a creation by designer Victor Weinsanto during Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Pies are judged during the British Pie Awards at St. Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray.

Photo: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for his speech to a joint session of Congress as Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) holds a sign reading "This is not normal".

Photo: REUTERS/Win McNamee

Residents protest against Elon Musk's role at U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, outside of a Tesla dealership in Palo Alto.

Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A model presents a creation from the Moschino during Fashion Week in Milan.

Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Revellers from Mocidade samba school perform at the Sambadrome during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Photo: REUTERS/Tita Barros

Protesters hold placards at a pro-Ukraine rally outside the U.S. Embassy in London.

Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

The sun sets behind the victory column with the 'Golden Victoria' on the top in Berlin.

Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

 

 

