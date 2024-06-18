Ararat, Harley-Davidson and brandy

The sound of dozens of motorcycle engines, views of Mount Ararat and the taste and aroma of Armenian brandy: this is the weekend of June 14-16. For the first time a Moto Festival inspired by Harley-Davidson was held in Armenia.

Hosted by the Mount Ararat Chapter (the first Harley Owners Group members in Armenia), the event brought together 120 guests with around 50 legendary Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Organizer, representative of Mount Ararat Chapter Grigory Harutyunyan shared with Mediamax about the idea of the festival, the symbolism of Mount Ararat and the impressions of the guests.

Grigory Harutyunyan founded the first and only Armenian Mount Ararat Chapter motorcycle club, part of Harley-Davidson International Association, five years ago.

Grigory Harutyunyan Photo: Mediamax

“Since motorcycle clubs in different countries regularly organize gatherings and festivals, we thought that we also need such an event.

Motorcycle enthusiasts will come to Armenia, get to know our country, and the Harley Owners Group movement will become more massive,” said Grigory Harutyunyan.

The idea of holding the first Armenian motorcycle festival with the symbolism of Mount Ararat came from the name of their club, the Mount Ararat Chapter.

“Additionally, one of our sponsors is the Yerevan Brandy Company, where our participants were hosted on the first day of the festival. A tasting was held and the guests toured the company which impressed them a lot.”

The second day of the festival started early in the morning with a ride from the center of Yerevan to Ararat.

“Dozens of motorcycle enthusiasts rode to Khor Virap, a significant place for Armenians that offers one of the best views of Mount Ararat.

Most of our 120 guests are in Armenia for the first time: they heard and read about it, but never seen it. After returning to Yerevan, we will have another event with the support of the Yerevan Brandy Company and our other sponsors,” said Grigory Harutyunyan.

A visit to the Megeryan Carpet center is also planned, where Armenian carpet-making traditions will be presented to the guests.

“We are trying to present Armenia from different perspectives so that motorcycle enthusiasts can see that this is a country worth visiting more than once. Many people came to Armenia from Russia, Belarus, the Baltic countries, enjoying wonderful views on their way to Yerevan. They managed to see Sevan, Ijevan, Lori, they loved Gyumri very much, and now they can also see the Ararat valley.”

According to Grigory Harutyunyan, there is a desire to make this festival an annual event and to hold it in the regions of Armenia.

“We want to include different Armenian bikers so that they, too, can be a part of this great motorcycle movement. HOG community members are very intellectual people with diverse interests and knowledge in different fields. It is important and very pleasant to be a part of that community.”

Yana Shakhramanyan

Photos: Emin Aristakesyan