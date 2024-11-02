Armenia to host the next UN biodiversity conference

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia has been elected to host the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

The COP17 will take place in Yerevan in 2026.

The decision was made at COP16 held in Columbia.

The news release issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry reads:

“This election reaffirms the growing confidence of the international community in Armenia as an important player in global environmental processes. Armenia is now entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating and promoting international efforts under the Convention on Biological Diversity to help overcome the current environmental challenges facing humanity.”

The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity is one of the three global environmental conventions that regulate the efforts of the international community in the field of environmental viability, conservation of biological diversity, restoration and sustainable use of natural resources.

Conferences of the Parties to the Convention are organized every two years, during which member states work on developing appropriate mechanisms for the implementation of the Convention and undertaking new commitments for this purpose. Representatives of civil society, in particular, non-governmental organizations, indigenous peoples, women’s organizations, youth and the private sector are widely participating in the conferences of the Convention.